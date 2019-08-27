Family Promise of Utah: this month’s Community Advocate

This month’s Community Advocate is Nancy Davis Broderick, with Family Promise of Ogden. Christopher Tresher, with The Advocates, honored Nancy on the show. Nancy formed the Ogden affiliate and works to help homeless families here in Utah.

According to Nancy, families are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population. Many of these families are just one pay check away from becoming homeless. If someone becomes sick and can’t go to work, their car breaks down, has medical bills, etc. this can cause a family to become homeless.

“Our program helps families facing homelessness get back on their feet,” says Nancy. “We provide shelter, meals and one-on-one counseling to help them with their situation. What challenges each family faces and help them overcome these obstacles.”

Family Promise of Utah is hosting their yearly Rise and Shine fundraiser September 19, 2019 at The Hub 801 in Riverdale Ogden. For more information visit familypromiseofogden.org

If you know a good Samaritan in the community, nominate them for our monthly Community Advocate Award, brought to you by The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day.

For more information on The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day call 801-326-0809 or visit utahadvocates.com

