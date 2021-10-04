Family-owned event planning business

Leka Vea, owner of Vea Media Events stopped by to talk about their event planning services and upcoming Halloween picnic.

The pandemic has taught us how important it is to spend time with our loved ones, and Vea has found ways to use her talents to create events that make unforgettable memories.

Her family-owned and operated business specialize in themed parties and luxury picnics and they pride themselves on their core values of faith, family, freedom and fun. They provide decor for the entire event and photo opportunities while providing next-level experiences at an affordable cost.

They are doing a giveaway on their Instagram if you follow the account, like the giveaway post and tag who you would invite to your free picnic. The giveaway will be open 10/4-10/8 and the winner will be announced on 10/9.

To book an event or get more information check out their website and Instagram.