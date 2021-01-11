Family mental health night, the COVID impact

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Anne Brown, President / CEO of The Cook Center for Human Connection joined us to talk about the impact of COVID on mental health, as well as free resource for parents, ParentGuidance.org, where people can take free courses to help with their children who are struggling. There’s a free virtual event tomorrow evening, Tuesday January 11th, where parents can ask questions to therapists.

Parents had a difficult ride during 2020. Here we are in 2021, looking for a new start, but with basically the same challenges that 2020 threw at us. We discuss what parents who are struggling emotionally can do, and healthy screen time for kids. In 2019 (still don’t have data for 2020) suicide was the leading cause of death for Utahns aged 10 – 24. If you’re a parent and you know your child is struggling with major depression and possibly even considering suicide, we discuss where to start and what parents can do to help their kids in this situation.

The Cook Center for Human Connection has a mission is to eradicate suicide. One of the organizations they are partnered with and funding is ParentGuidance.org, which is a learning portal backed by therapists to provide trusted and specialized courses, professional support, and a safe community for parents. And the Cook Center has made this free of cost for all parents!

There is a free, virtual Family Mental Health Night tomorrow, Tuesday January 11th at 5:00 PM MST. Go to http://cookcenter.info/GTU to register for free. For more information, visit CookCenter.org and ParentGuidance.org