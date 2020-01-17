Family Law Friday: What if your Ex doesn’t follow your decree?

A divorce decree is a set of rules that you and your ex have agreed on (or a judge has decided) or are going to govern every aspect of your dealings post-divorce.

Here are four things you should do if your ex doesn’t follow the divorce decree:

Know your Decree Make sure you know your decree before accusing your ex of not following it. Read through your divorce degree and make sure you’re abiding by all of the rules the judge laid out. Document and act now Documentation can paint a picture of your ex’s overall behavior and your attempts to get him or her to do the right thing. Get an attorney, streamline process, award attorney fees If you present an attorney with facts or evidence about how your ex has failed to comply with your divorce decree, they can evaluate what a judge is likely to do based on the facts, and take action accordingly. Make sure your hands are clean

To find out more about JR Law Group visit their website here.

This article contains sponsored content.