

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Cottonwood Heights Butlerville Days is coming to Butler Park July 27-29. Don’t miss out on all of the fun events they have to offer.

Join Bulterville on Thursday, July 27 for Family Night where all rides are one dollar each. They have a car show, the Main Band, and a lighted drone show happening on Friday night. Then on Saturday, they have a High Fitness Aerobics class, the Butlerville Days Parade, Ice Skating, and a City firework show. For more information and to purchase tickets visit their website!