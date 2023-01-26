SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – No matter how cold it is outside you can warm your heart with some family time at some of the winter activities going on around Utah! Gina Sanchez, known on Instagram as Utah Fun Activities, told us about a handful of events in Southern Utah that can make for a weekend full of fun!

Look to the sky for some fun with hot air balloon festivals going on throughout February. The Sky Fest Hot Air Balloon Festival is going on in St. George on February 3 and 4, as well as The Balloons & Tunes Festival in Kanab from February 18 to 20.

Plus, who knew you didn’t need water to surf? Head to the Pink Coral Sand Dunes, located about 30 minutes from Kanab, to surf in the sand. You can bring your own gear or rent some there.

Continue to soak up Utah’s natural beauty at Snow Canyon and Escalante. These places offer plenty of hikes with breathtaking views. Hikes vary in difficulty so the whole family can attend, and you can bring your dogs too!

Combine all these activities for a jam-packed weekend getaway in your own state! For more ideas and more information on events around Utah, find Gina on Instagram @utahfunactivities.