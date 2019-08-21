Family fun at FanX with KidCon

From Jedi training and princess tea to storytime with celebs and so much more, FanX is a great place for kids. Just grab your little ones and head to their KidCon zone!

Chris Provost and his wife Amanda stopped by to chat about KidCon .They brought their 3-year-old son, Miles, who stole the show! Chris and Amanda enjoy taking their kids to KidCon at FanX for all the fun. KidCon is a place filled with magic for young FanX fans.

There have been a bunch of surprise Celebrity Guests that have read in KidCon, including Evangeline Lilly, Zachary Levi, and Irene Bedard (the voice of Pocahontas).

Here are a few other fun opportunities:

Families can dress up in cosplay and participate in our annual cosplay contest

Sing with Jess Harnell

Charlie the Impala from Supernatural

Kiss My Axe, Axe Throwing

Dr Who Experience with Tardis

Jimmy Martin Memorial Karaoke

United States Air Force STEM with A10 Cockpit

Zorb Track

Fun photo ops, including: Tyler Kirkam Art and wrapped vehicles – Deadpool Vs. Carnage Mustang, BatCrawler JK, Deathstroke Camaro, and The Buggy Project (Spiderman Themed)

Aimes Room

Reach Utah Pirate Ships

Ghostbusters Giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

FanX Action Figure Photo Op box

FanX is September 5-7, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Click here to view the full list of celebrities, authors, artists, comic creators, cosplay, features, panelists, and fandoms at FanX Fall 2019. For more information or to purchase tickets now, visit FanXSaltLake.com.

This segment includes sponsored content.