Family friendly relay race

Biking, boating, and running! Brian Tonetti, from Seven Canyons Trust, joined us to talk about a big event happening this weekend.

Range to River Relay, an event full of outdoor recreation and active transportation, is a great way to explore Utah’s waterways. Seven Canyons Trust, a nonprofit organization working to uncover and restore the buried creeks in the Salt Lake valley, is putting the event on for the 5th year in a row.

The race will include about three miles of biking, three miles of boating, and three miles of running. It will start at City Creek Canyon and end with a finish-line celebration at State Fair Park. Whether you choose to participate in a relay team or individually this is an event you don’t want to miss. It’s all happening Saturday, July 13.

There is no training needed! To sign up to participate or even volunteer go to sevencanyonstrust.org.