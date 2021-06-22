Family-friendly places to go and see this summer

Jessica Corral, from Bellamy Adventures, gave us some of her favorite fun places to go and get away from the summer heat.

Discovery Gateway has some great upcoming activities to do with the kids. They have a Bee exhibit where participants can make honey and learn about Bees all through this interactive exhibit. Their upcoming activities include a bird show and read to a therapy dog and that is all included in your admission ticket.

Chubby Baker is a newly opened Homemade Asian-American Bakery. Their menu includes delicious doughnuts and drinks. To see their menu go to their website or follow on IG.

The Monroe Inn is located in Monroe Utah, just 2.5 hours south of Salt Lake City. This family-friendly bed and breakfast has six rooms with different styles to choose from. This cute inn is located near Fish Lake National Forest and the Mystic Hot Springs.

Find Jessica on IG.

