Looking for a mini getaway to kick off Spring Break? Jessica Corral from Bellamy Family Adventures joined hour one of GTU to share a list of places around Central Utah to visit!

Midway Crater: The Midway crater is a fun day trip experience to take the whole family. This is a warm water crater where you can swim, snorkel, and scuba dive! The crater is 65 feet deep and the perfect activity to get any family out of the house.

Cassidy Arch: Get your family out into the fresh air! Cassidy Arch is a fun trail with beautiful views lurking around every corner. This hike is intermediate and around 3 miles round trip. Make sure to pack water and sunscreen!

Capitol Burgers Food Truck: What’s better than treating yourself to yummy food? Right below Cassidys Arch, a food truck called Capitol Burgers is a must to eat at. Capitol Burgers has a variety of different burger flavors, including vegetarian options!

Wild Rabbit Cafe: Wild Rabbit Cafe is another eatery located in Torrey Utah. If you love pastries, coffee, and everything sweet, this is the place for you! Wild Rabbit Cafe has delicious homemade pastries and breakfast meals.

