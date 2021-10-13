Matt Nickle, Founder and Creator of Warehouse 5 Drum Theatre, came by the show with five performers to talk about their family-friendly Halloween drum show happening this month.

This year’s Halloween Drum show will showcase popular Halloween songs including “Halloween”, “Jaws”, “Bach’s Organ Toccata,” among others arranged for and performed using only percussion instruments.

The idea behind the drummer/percussionist group has been in the works for 10+ years, but the first show happened in 2019 with the goal of showcasing percussionists instead of having them play the background role.

All ages welcome. 4+ recommended. Nickle says, the show has intense moments, but it is more about the music and entertainment than it is scary, evil or gory making it family-friendly.

This year’s show will take place Oct. 15-16 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 18-19 at the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at The Rose Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City at 7:30 p.m.

To get tickets or more information check out the Paranormal Percussion website and Facebook.