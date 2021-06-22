Family-Friendly Activities to do in Southern Utah

As parents, you always have to have activities in your back pocket to keep the kids entertained, and if you’re planning to hit the road to Southern Utah this summer, we have ideas for you!

Here are the 5 kid-friendly activities in Southern Utah:

Visit St. George’s famous Pioneer Park

Among many of St George’s family-friendly parks, Pioneer Park is a must to check out. This park is not your typical grassy, swing-set-styled park. Instead, expect to see Red Rock formations where you can explore, climb, and walk through. It’s a picturesque spot, and you’re guaranteed to enjoy yourself with your children.

Pioneer Park

375 East Red Hills PKWY, St. George

Enjoy a Unique Shopping Experience

Green Gate Village is a unique shopping center inside historic 19th and 20th-century buildings. It’s a fascinating experience as if feels like you’re taking a step into the past. From an old-fashioned soda to all sorts of shopping options, you’ll have never-ending choices to have fun with your children.

The Shops at Green Gate Village

76 West Tabernacle Street in St. George

Take a splash in Town Square Park



This water park located in the downtown historic district is the perfect place to take your kids on a hot day. With a splash pad fountain that shoots water in the air, a lazy river, and a running waterfall you’ll be able to relax and play all day long. If you prefer the relaxing route there are plenty of shaded tables in pavilions that allow you to take a load off and watch your kids enjoy all the fun this water area has to offer. This park also has grass-filled parade grounds, restroom areas, and a monument tower. The park also brings in public events such as First Night, Art Festival, Summer Movies on the Square, and much more, and don’t worry about your electronic connections because this park provides wifi hotspots and an adorable carousel too!

Town Square Park

50 South Main Street, Downtown St. George

Ghost Town Adventures to Give You Chills

The remains of an old mining town with the Silver Reef Mining Museum lets you get a peek at the past. The abandoned buildings are easy to reach and exploration of the Museum allows you to become fully immersed in the history of Silver Reef and the ghost town within it.

In the museum rest artifacts that have been found on-site or in its surrounding areas, and to better engage the kids you can receive a scavenger hunt paper and let them run wild as they make their way through the museum finding various artifacts.

If you wish to go beyond the average attractions make your way down to the old ATV trails. You don’t have to bring an ATV to have fun too, these trails are just as fun as a walking or hiking trail.

Lastly, Silver Reef offers abandoned mines throughout the desert landscape located just miles from one another. They are safe and kid-friendly and you can take guesses with your friends and family about how deep they go and take with you what you learned from the museum to do your exploration.

Silver Reef Museum

1903 Wells Fargo Rd. Leeds, UT

Eye-catching Gypsum Located at “Glitter Mountain”

This mountain called Glitter Mountain, Glitter Pit, Sparkle Mountain, or Crystal Mine is an amazing activity for the family and it is filled with gypsum that sparkle when the light hits it. These gypsums form unique crystals that will instantly catch your eye. So if you are headed by St. George take a 25-minute drive across the Arizona border and check out these stunning crystals. Just remember though that it is an active mining sight so don’t forget to look at the rules and regulations before checking it out.

Glitter Mountain

Old Gypsum Crystal Mine, Littlefield, AZ

