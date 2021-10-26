False lashes for every age

Are you in need of a beauty upgrade? Bri Calaway, Owner of Shopblashed by Bri, has you covered! Shopblashed by Bri is launching its new collection of false lashes on Nov. 4, at 11 am MST. They’re collaborating with Sassy Red Lipstick and offering many different options of lashes that are perfect for anyone.

They’re releasing three new styles and two bundles you can choose from. The new lashes shown on her models today are the sassy lash which looks natural and are great for everyday use, the glamour lash, and the confidence lash. These are perfect for someone new to lashes and easy to apply and remove.

All three of those lashes come with each bundle which are The Glam and The Glitz. The Glam includes everything as well as an adhesive brush and The Glitz has everything as well as and an accessory bundle. For those who don’t know how to apply them, there are tons of tutorials on their website for any questions you may have.

They’re universal for all eye shapes and reusable so you don’t want to miss out on this drop! Be sure to use code Good Things Utah on Nov. 4 to receive a gift with your purchase. For more information, follow Calaway on Instagram.