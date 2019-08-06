Fall trends for the blushing bride

Sad to see summer wedding season go? Don’t fret pretty lady, fall nuptials are just around the corner. Megan Hulse Bartholomew, Web Editor for Utah Bride and Groom Magazine, shared what we can expect for the upcoming wedding season.

As we transition into fall, we are going to be seeing deeper color palettes being incorporated into weddings. Some of the trending fall colors are lilac, burgundy, and beige. Brides and grooms are also incorporating more color into their attire like on the Chantel Lauren gown and custom suit that were shown. Couples aren’t shying away from sparkle this season so that means more metals, bling, and candlelight. This will add some glam to the darker tones of fall.

Who doesn’t love wedding food? Fall weddings are going to be full of hors d’oeuvres and unique menus on a smaller scale, such as mini grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup shooters. Weddings are becoming more unique and personalized as couples look for rustic and boho venues. This season we can expect to see venues with charming accents that make for warm and inviting settings.

To read more about upcoming wedding trends visit utahbrideandgroom.com.