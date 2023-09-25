Get your wardrobe ready with this fall with the new seasons trends! D’Arcy Vandenberg shares fashion for all ages. First up are cargo pants with a fun twist in satin. Festive tops and sparkles like jewelry for date-night or cocktails are a must.

Coated jeans are trending from metallic to faux leather, and so is denim on denim. The rich bold color of red makes a return, along with wide leg jeans and pants. Layer cardigans and blazers for a chic preppy look.

Tartan Plaid will be a fall staple, and you’ll see it on everything from shoes and accessories to sweaters, pants and dresses. Sweater dresses are another fall staple, worn with boots and layered with blazers, denim jackets and even a leather jacket.

Turtlenecks are showing up on dresses, tees, lightweight sweaters, and chunky sweater styles. Perfect for fall layering and adding a classic and polished look to any outfit.

@darcyvandenberg