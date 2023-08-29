SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Delilah Collings, owner of Creators Collective Market, joined us on the show with fall fashion and decor to kick off the season. She runs a local Utah pop-up market that hosts small businesses selling their goods. The Fall Themed Market is this Saturday, Sept 2nd!

There will be everything from piercings, to permanent jewelry, hair feathers, and photo ops. The first 50 shoppers get goodie bags with free items and coupons. There will also be giveaways running all day at the market and a chance to win $50 shopping credit if you go to the website and sign up for an email list.