Here's a tasty recipe to help warm you up on those cool days, prepared by Harmons Chef Jake Driffill.

Fall Spiced Bison Chili

2 teaspoons avocado oil

1 cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 pounds ground bison

28 ounces diced fire roasted tomatoes with juice

6 ounces tomato paste

1 cup beef stock

4 ounces roasted hatch chiles

1 teaspoon ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

16 ounces black beans. drained and rinsed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped chives

¼ cup shredded jack cheese for garnish

Heat a large stockpot on high heat, add avocado oil. Once oil is hot, add onion and saute until translucent, add garlic and Hatch chiles, saute 30 seconds longer. Stir in chile powder, cumin, allspice, cinnamon and smoked paprika. Turn heat to medium and, add bison stirring gently to break up and coat with spices. Once bison has begun to brown, add tomatoes, paste and beef stock.

Bring to a steady simmer and allow to cook for up to 4 hours. During the final hour, add black beans and stir gently to fold in. Return to simmer before serving. Garnish each bowl with cheese and chives and a side of pumpkin cornbread from recipe below.

And a bonus recipe:

Pumpkin Cornbread

1cup cornmeal

3 cups all-purpose flour

1⅓ cups white sugar

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

⅔ cup vegetable oil

⅓ cup melted butter

2 tablespoons hone

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1½ cups whole milk

Preheat oven to 350° F and grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.

Stir together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Pour in the vegetable oil, melted butter, honey, beaten eggs, pumpkin and milk, and stir just to moisten.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, until the top of the cornbread starts to brown and show cracks.

Allow to cool slightly before cutting, and serve with Fall Spiced Bison Chili.

