Fall nail trends with Studio 11

Becki Fisher, owner of Studio 11 joined us to talk fall and winter trends and how to take care of your nails during the cold weather. She showed us what colors are hot, the coolest nail art, and tips to keep our nails strong and healthy for winter.

Becki also shows us products that can help, what to do to your nails to keep them looking good at home, and what to ask for in a salon! She had props to show some product to help with our nails such as cuticle instruments, cuticle oil, and lotions. Becki demos how to file your nails, and shows off pictures of this seasons trends and nail colors.

Visit Studio 11, located in S72 Studios at 43 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, on IG @nails_hairbybeckifisher and Facebook Nails and Hair by Becki Fisher