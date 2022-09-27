Heather Shelton and model Brooke Badylak from Red Scarlett Makeup Artistry stopped by the GTU studio to talk how to transition your summer makeup to fall.

Shelton’s main tips included adjusting your skincare to accommodate the colder weather, the importance of having two shades of foundation, and finding the best one that will work with a fading summer glow. She ended her segment by chatting about the popular lip shades and eyeshadow perfect for a fall look.

For more information visit www.Redscarlettmakeupartistry.com

or follow on Instagram: @redscarlettmakeup and @heathersheltonmua