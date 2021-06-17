Fall in love with affordable handmade organic beauty lip gloss

Makayla Graff, owner of Stellar Cosmetix shared with us their affordable handmade organic beauty products and showed us the steps of color swatching, and their lip gloss making process.

Makayla debuted her brand new item with us, the Organic Lip Scrub and an Organic Body Shimmer sharing with us what to expect from the new product.

Makayla is a licensed master esthetician, make-up artist, and stay-at-home mom. She is passionate about giving people access to affordable organic beauty. She uses organic, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients in all her products.

Promotions:

Use code ‘GTU15’ to get 15% off.

Find Stellar Cosmetix online, IG, TikTok, and Twitter.

