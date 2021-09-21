Fall hair and makeup trends

Are you wanting to change up your hairstyle for fall? Hairstylist, Sierra, knows all the trends for the upcoming season. Today, she joins Nicea to discuss all things beauty.



If you’re thinking about dying your hair, Sierra recommends going darker with only a few light pieces around the face. Her favorite hair colors to use in the fall are reds and oranges, as highlighted on her model this morning. Some of her go-to hairstyles are half-ups, braids, and buns because they’re quick and easy. Onset today, she demonstrated an intricate and stylish braid in only two minutes!



When it comes to makeup, she loves using warm golds, browns, reds, and oranges. She says it’s an added plus if you can match your makeup to your outfit or hair.

To make an appointment with her, you can email her at sierrasbeauties@gmail.com or message her on Instagram. Be sure to mention GTU for $10 off your appointment!