Fall Faves for Baby & Kids!

Beauty and lifestyle expert Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner showed us fall faves for baby and kids!

Nook Sleep: Give your baby the best in environmentally responsible products. The only crib mattress made of upcycled cotton denim, Nook’s GREENGUARD Gold certified Dream Cotton reinvents one of nature’s most breathable materials. Paired with our organic SafetyCover™, each mattress keeps jeans out of landfills and helps reduce the risk of SIDS. Talk about putting your mom jeans to good use. nooksleep.com

Dream Weighted Sack & Swaddle: Dreamland Baby sells weighted blankets baby can safely wear. The light pressure naturally reduces stress and increases relaxation. The gentle weight is 10% or less body weight and does not restrict movement. Our weighted sleep sacks are safe for infants who are rolling, sleeping on their back, side or tummy and are safety-certified, doctor-approved and backed by science. dreamlandbabyco.com

Rest: Hatch’s all-in-one product created to help little ones develop a healthy sleep schedule. The modern device combines a smart night light, soothing sound machine, and a helpful time-to rise setting that uses color-changing technology to let kids know when it’s time to get out of bed-and when it’s still too early for parents. Plus, all settings can be personalized! www.hatch.co

Tiny Twinkle prides themselves on creating high quality, safe products for babies and parents. They have an extensive line of 100% food grade silicone baby accessories that are gorgeous and functional. Silicone is a material that is durable, bacteria-resistant and has can tolerate a wide range of temperatures. It’s easy to rinse clean but can also be conveniently washed in the dishwasher! tinytwinkle.com

Force of Nature uses electricity to convert tap water, plus a recyclable capsule of salt, water, and vinegar, into a multi-purpose cleaner and disinfectant that’s as effective as bleach without the toxic chemicals, residues and fumes. It can clean, deodorize, disinfect any surface, and kill 99.9% of germs including Salmonella, Staph, MRSA, Influenza A, Norovirus and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. www.forceofnatureclean.com

Find Dawn on social media: Instagram: instagram.com/shopdawnscorner Facebook: facebook.com/shopdawnscorner Twitter: twitter.com/dawnscorner YouTube: youtube.com/dawnscornertv Website: www.dawnscorner.com For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com

In our second hour, Dawn showed us even more fabulous products!

Belly Bandit: Belly Bandit’s New-Mom Must-Haves: Compression Leggings + Leakproof Underwear. Known for their original belly wraps, Belly Bandit provides pre- and postpartum support for new moms. Mother Tucker® Leggings utilize Belly Bandit’s world-famous compression technology to smooth you from the waist down. Meticulously designed and expertly constructed Proof® underwear empowers women to live life worry free! bellybandit.com

SUKU vitamins: the only gummy line free of sugar-alcohols in the vitamin category. They are plant-based, non-GMO, Keto, and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Mega Magnesium – Regulates metabolism, helps with anxiety, depression and sleep, and aids in reducing PMS symptoms. (vegan) Multis – SUKU has three specially formulated multis made for Men, Women, and kids with essential nutrients. (vegetarian) sukuvitamins.com

MiSight® 1 day is the first and only FDA-approved soft contact lens that corrects vision AND is clinically proven to slow the progression of myopia when initially prescribed for children 8-12 years old. MiSight® 1 day is part of the Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program, which is the most comprehensive myopia management approach offered in the United States. coopervision.com

Nature’s Garden Snack and Trail Mixes are Powered by Nature. We keep things simple, using only the finest ingredients from nature, as nature intended them. Our delicious combinations of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit are packed with vitamins and nutrients. Their freshness ensures an irresistible crunch, a sweet chew, and delectable flavor! naturesgarden.net

Iron Flask stainless steel bottles are available in a range of size and color options, along with add-ons, BPA-free replacement lids, and double-walled vacuum technology to maintain hot/cold temperatures for hours. Designed for maximum hydration capabilities, Iron Flask is offered with lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, and 100% satisfaction guarantee. www.ironflask.com

Amara Organic Baby Food is 100% organic, fresh, nutrient-rich, plant-based blends that mix with breast milk, formula, or water for a meal that is ready in seconds. Equivalent to a meal that required chopping, steaming, and blending; Amara saves parents the time, mess, and hassle, always under $2 per meal. amaraorganicfoods.com