Spanx are a great way to keep the chub rub at bay. In today’s world, we want to embrace our bodies no matter what they look like. All bodies are beautiful. In the 2000’s and even until the mid 2010, Spanx were known for body shaping and holding in so-called “problem areas”. Since their premier over two decades ago, they have been a staple item for many. In today’s body positive and size inclusive world, Spanx still have a place without vilifying any bodies. Size inclusivity is crucial and Spanx has been inclusive with their sizing and has options for everyone while simultaneously embracing every body type and size.

D’Arcy Vandenberg, Lifestyle Blogger, fashion guru and frequent GTU guest came on set to share the best ways to wear Spanx as we transition to the fall. Vandenberg says the best way to stretch your summer wardrobe in the fall is to have some great pieces which she calls “wardrobe builders.” The beauty is you don’t need to buy an entirely new wardrobe each season and have plenty to choose from between winter, spring, summer and autumn. “I call them ‘wardrobe builders’ because you are building your wardrobe on pieces you can use year round.” said Vandenberg. Spanx has great body suits, shorts, leggings and even wide leg cropped pants that will be a great look for a night out or even to work. The cropped wide leg pants are available in neutral colors which will be stunning no matter what time of year and are buttery soft and lightweight. Pairing these with a booty will be the perfect fall ‘fit.

For more fashion inspiration, check out Vandenberg on Instagram and her website.