Fall fashion with Peach Vintage

We love when Abbey of Peach Vintage stops by! 2020 has been unpredictable, and she shows us how to get fall fashion that can work with unpredictable times!

Abbey says to create outfits and buy items that work indoor and outdoor. Less focus on statement outfits, more on statement pieces, such as the Prairie Top by Peach Vintage! We see how to dress up an indoor outfit, or down an outdoor outfit in order to make it work for any occasion!

There’s a big focus on natural textures and patterns! Plaids, sherpas, suedes, corduroys, leathers, wool, and velvet pieces are hot right now. So are sweater vests, chunky chelsea boots, hats, fisherman beanies, and trench coats.



Abbey Peach Vintage www.peachvintage.com