Fall fashion trends with Nest Boutique

We loved stopping by the beautiful Nest Boutique in Daybreak to learn all things fall fashion trends with owner Brittany Allen. What’s hot? Layering techniques! Think cardigan and jackets with sweaters and graphic tees, corduroy pieces with ripped jeans and fall boots and shoes.
We see fashion for any age and taste on three lovely models Danielle, Linda, and Heather. You’ll love the pieces, the hats, and the shoes. Nest not only has you covered with clothing, but decor and furniture for your home as well.
Visit Nest at 11259 Kestrel Rise Road in South Jordan shopnestboutique.com