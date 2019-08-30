Newsfore Opt-In Form

Fall fashion trends to watch for

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Here is a look at some of the trends you will be seeing this fall. Ali brought in a few options in today’s red carpet ready segment.

Ponchos and capes: feel a bit like a superhero this fall while sporting a poncho or cape! Even better, find a cape jacket with a belt.

Goth florals: flowers are still in, but they are getting a gothic twist. Think darker, moodier versions of your bright, summer patterns.

Leather on leather: If you ever heard you shouldn’t layer leather but that’s a thing of the past! Layer it up top to bottom this fall with different colored leathers.

Lace: One can never have enough ladylike lace this fall. And, just like the leather, you can’t have too much! Try a lacy top with a lacy bottom for the most stylish look.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS