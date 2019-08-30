Fall fashion trends to watch for

Here is a look at some of the trends you will be seeing this fall. Ali brought in a few options in today’s red carpet ready segment.

Ponchos and capes: feel a bit like a superhero this fall while sporting a poncho or cape! Even better, find a cape jacket with a belt.

Goth florals: flowers are still in, but they are getting a gothic twist. Think darker, moodier versions of your bright, summer patterns.

Leather on leather: If you ever heard you shouldn’t layer leather but that’s a thing of the past! Layer it up top to bottom this fall with different colored leathers.

Lace: One can never have enough ladylike lace this fall. And, just like the leather, you can’t have too much! Try a lacy top with a lacy bottom for the most stylish look.