Fall Beauty Finds that won’t break the bank

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Having great skin is vital for most people, but not everyone has hundreds to spend on skincare along with other financial responsibilities.

On Friday’s GTU, makeup artist and beauty expert Missy Lovett of Rebel Beauty stopped by with the scoop on Fall Beauty Finds.

Missy says as we prepare for the dry, fall and winter months here in Utah, our skin needs a potent moisturizer such as OLAY.

“It’s great because it is non-comedogenic and we can wear our masks over it without fear of getting the so-called Maskne”. Which is a major win!!

Another great reason to switch to OLAY is that during the month of September they will donate $250 for every limited-edition Camo print jar sold on Walmart.com to SWAN – Service Women’s Action Network- an organization that supports, connects and advocates for servicewomen.

With the pandemic, we’ve all had to get used to wearing a mask…whether we like it or not.

But who wants wear a mask over freshly done red lips, and expertly sculpted cheekbones Missy Lovett scoured the internet for a fix, and came across the first ever, FDA-cleared Transparent Face Mask! YES!!

Not only can everyone see your beautiful face, but this mask is so much more comfortable and breathable! It won’t fog up, and it provides the protection we need during this pandemic.

Take a look for yourself.

For more beauty tips and tutorials visit: