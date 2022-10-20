Kenna Barber is an owner artist that says you can bring heaven into your home through art.

Selling her faith-based paintings and prints for two years now, she tells us about the importance of having art in your home.

From portraits of Christ, to painted Book of Mormons, Kenna shows off a few that she has done and talks about her guide that was just released.

Find her at the Pinner’s Conference November 4th and 5th in Sandy, and get 20% off your first order with code GOODTHINGSUTAH . Shop on Etsy www.etsy.com/shop/KennaElizabethArt Instagram and Tik Tok: @kennaelizabethart