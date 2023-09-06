SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Set sail on a cruise while growing your faith. The Faith at Sea Film Festival, in collaboration with Go and Do Travel, promises an array of thought-provoking and uplifting films that celebrate the power of faith and the human spirit. Garrett Batty, the Festival Director and filmmaker, and Casey Elliott, Performer, Actor, and Festival Presenter, joined us on the show to share about this unique opportunity.

Set to take place February 4-11th, 2024, this unique festival consist of a 7-day cruise on the beautiful Holland America liner, with stops in the stunning destinations of the Bahamas, Jamaica, Cayman Island, and Cozumel. The festival will feature screenings, Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and panel discussions with industry experts, creating a space for dialogue and meaningful engagement around the intersection of faith and cinema. Whether it is stories of redemption, tales of courage, or narratives of unwavering hope, each film will take viewers on a captivating journey and leave them with a restored and inspired outlook on life.

To learn more about the Faith at Sea: Film and Story Festival and reserve your spot, visit www.goanddotravel.com/faith-at-sea or contact 801-762-8547.