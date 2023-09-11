Rose Usenova takes us on an enchanted adventure, teaching us how to create a magical fairy hunt with our child. She tells us she wanted to come up with something that would create a magical memory for her daughter Lola when her family went camping. She decided to make fairies, and hide them so she could go on a fairy hunt!

These are simple to make, and you can get creative with the details. These would also be fun to decorate a child’s room, or create them for a fairy themed birthday party.

