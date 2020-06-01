Fairy Fest at Crone’s Hollow

Where can you find handcrafted spells made made by real witches, tarot card readings by expert psychics, and an annual fairy festival? At local shop Crone’s Hollow, of course! We took a trip in to learn more about all they have to offer. Owner April Souleret showed us stones, love spells, house cleaning kits, and the Apothecary, which one of the largest in Utah!

There is so much to discover in the space, which also includes classrooms for the various courses offered. There’s even a ouija board class offered each Friday the 13th that fills up quickly! There are many types of tarot cards to learn about and choose from, as well as books, and decor.

June is the month Crone’s Hollow holds their popular yearly fairy festival, and they want customers to know they plan to move forward in a new and safe way with the event this year. Rather than a large gathering on one day, specialty vendors will be coming in each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. Each will set up in a classroom, so they can still safely vend for Fairy Fest!

For more, hop online croneshollow.com and stop in at 3834 South, Main Street SLC.