Could it be? What's old is new again when it comes to 2024 hairstyles!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When Good Things Utah wants to know the cutting edge styles of hair trends, they turn to the guy who cuts their hair – the amazing Steven Robertson with 1 Salon in Salt Lake City.

Steven and stylist Sara Groya shared their professional insight on hair cut trends with GTU – saying look out for more shags, mullets and layers in the new year! Also, keep an eye out for cropped (chin-length) bobs — Nicea!!! But they say the overall big hair trend for 2024 looks to be adding layers and texture to your hairstyle.

Make an appointment with Steven and his team at 1-Salon.com. Follow them: @1SalonSLC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Steven Robertson with 1 Salon Salt Lake City.