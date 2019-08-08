Newsfore Opt-In Form

Extreme tubing and discount at Utah Olympic Park

Good Things Utah
America First Credit Union is providing a great end of summer deal for their members! They are giving 30% off the purchase of a gold pass at Olympic Park when you use your America First visa or debit card.

A gold pass gives you access to all of the extreme sports offered at Olympic park including extreme tubing like Nicea took part in, ziplining, a ropes course, and many other activities.

Summer is still not over so make sure to take advantage of this great deal with America First Credit Union and bring your family for a day that they are sure to enjoy! You can find out more on americafirst.com.

This segment includes sponsored content.

