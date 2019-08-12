After a great run between 2003 to 2012, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back! The new season will premiere on HGTV in 2020.

It features a new host, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and a brand new design team who joined us today! Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe shared what they could of their two home projects in the Greater North Ogden area.

They explained how the show works. Families are nominated by people who know them and chosen by the team. What they look for are heroes, those who have stepped up and possibly faced challenges. The two families that got surprised last week were the Barobi Family and Mayo Family.

Breegan, Carrie and Darren gave a shout out to the Wadman Corporation who have stepped up to the plate to help the construction of the two homes. In addition to the builder, they also need the help of volunteers that don’t necessary have to have a skilled trade.

If you are 18 years or older and interested in volunteering, visit wadman.com/extrememakeover to sign up.