SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Ice cream is not only tasty, but it is a great teacher of one of the steps to us of having more empathy for one another.

Empathy activist Rob Volpe demonstrated the importance of embracing different perspectives and finding common ground. Volpe initiated the exercise by asking each host about their favorite ice cream flavors. Despite their different preferences (mint chocolate chip and fruit flavors), they actively listened and delved into the reasons behind their choices. Through this exercise, they exemplified the essence of empathy—understanding and seeking commonalities.

Volpe stressed the significance of curiosity and asking meaningful questions as essential aspects of empathy. The hosts demonstrated curiosity by exploring childhood memories associated with specific flavors. Their conversation led to solution imagination, as they proposed combining flavors and finding alternatives to accommodate each other’s preferences.

Empathy can be applied to diverse situations, from personal conflicts to broader societal issues, according to Volpe. By maintaining curiosity, active listening, and open dialogue, individuals can foster empathy and find common ground in challenging circumstances.

His book “Tell Me More About That” recently received the Silver Benjamin Franklin Award for Best Self-Help Book of 2022 from the Independent Book Publishers Association. This recognition underscores the book’s impact in promoting empathy. Copies are available at The King’s English bookstore and online.

You can find Rob Volpe on his website, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.