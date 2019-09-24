Explore your roots with Stan Ellsworth

Explore where you came from at the Family Roots Conference 2019. We talked to keynote speaker, Stan Ellsworth from American Ride, about the conference and how to expand your roots.

The Charity Motorcycle Ride is one of the most anticipated events, featuring 50 motorcycle riders. The riders will stop at different historical sites in Utah and Stan Ellsworth will speak about the history of each area. The goal is to raise $1,000 for the Dove Center.

The conference includes activities for the whole family as well as ways to find long-lost ancestors and test your DNA. There will be over 60 booths and free exhibits where you can learn to pan for gold, get your face painted, or take a family photo.

Make the trip to St. George to attend and see speakers like Stan and Hank Smith. There will also be a performance by BYU Vocal Point! The Family Roots Conference takes place September 27-28 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George. Visit the Family Roots Conference website to purchase tickets.