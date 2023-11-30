Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Deena Manzanares is not only the host of Good Things Utah, but she’s also a talented thespian who recently visited Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts (SLSPA) in Salt Lake City. Step into the enchanting world of performing arts meets education.

A tuition-free charter high school shines with its artistic brilliance. SLSPA provides students with a unique fusion of academics and performing arts.

Join SLSPA for a mesmerizing shadow day on February 2, February 23, or March 22, where students can spend a “day in the life” of an SLSPA student – including meeting other students, meeting faculty, attending classes, and learning more about the fantastic programs that SPA has to offer.

To see if Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts is a good choice for you, visit SaltLakeSPA.net.

Their exclusive partnership with Broadway Across America opens doors to backstage insights and masterclasses with Broadway luminaries.

SPA also hosts production – next up in the 223-2024 Season is MEAN GIRLS, running December 7-9, at the exquisite Courage Theatre and collaborating with Westminster College in Salt Lake City, adding a new dimension to SPA’s off-campus debut. Click here for more show info and tickets.

For more information on enrollment or shadow days visit Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts

SPONSORED by Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts