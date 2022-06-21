Jason Cryan and Megan Mullineux from the Natural History Museum of Utah joined us in the studio today and talked about the upcoming BugFest at NHMU.

Cryan said that the BugFest explores the world of bugs and their relationship with plants. The festival will feature an entomology and herbarium collections showcase that features an abundance of insect and plant specimens, kids’ crafts and activities, a scavenger hunt, and live insects and birds. For those who are feeling brave, the festival will also have a bug bar where attendees can sample food involving invertebrates.

The BugFest is being held on Saturday, June 25 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City. Students, staff, and faculty from the University of Utah and Museum Members get free admission to the festival and the museum along with the museum’s current special exhibition, The Nature of Color.

Viewers can visit nhmu.utah.edu/bugfest for more details and tickets.