Experience The Nature of Color at Natural History Museum of Utah, the new exhibition straight from its origin at AMNH in New York! This immersive experience invites visitors to explore the role and power of color in the natural world, in human cultures, and in our personal lives.

We spke with Claire Davis, exhibits preparator about the details of the various colorful rooms, and exhibits technician Kevin Egbert on the live animal component including a rainbow stag beetle, a leaf-tailed gecko, and four poison dart frogs!

Through models, cultural objects, media, and interactives, visitors will see how the colors of our world affect survival, mental health, and communicating culture. Museumgoers will not just view The Nature of Color – they will live colorfully within a transformed space.

Open now through August 14! Tickets and info: nhmu.utah.edu/museum/exhibits/nature-color