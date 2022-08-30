Taylor Crane joined us on the show with a new children’s picture book called, “National Park Pup: Yellowstone.” He decided to write it because he was tired of reading long boring books to his kids. This book explores 12 locations, and you learn nearly 50 facts about Yellowstone. It is a great way to educate your kids about the wonders of the world and make them want to get out and explore. This is the first of 3 books that are coming soon about Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon. The book is available on kickstarter for just a few more days, preorder a copy now before the campaign ends on September 4th. Go to his website for the link to preorder the book at a discounted price.

Instagram: @national.park.pup

Website: nationalparkpup.com