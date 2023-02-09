SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — As a relationship coach, Kristin Sokol has seen the evolution of dating first hand. From the traditional methods of meeting people through mutual friends or at social events, to the newest trend of online dating, Kristin has witnessed the pros and cons of both approaches. Today, Kristin shared her expert insight on the benefits and challenges of both online and offline dating.

Starting with online dating, Kristin recognizes the convenience and availability it provides. You have access to a pool of people outside your current network, and the ability to screen potential dates is made easy. However, she also acknowledges the potential pitfalls, such as the risk of encountering scammers or having to invest time and money into upgrading your profile. Kristin offers practical tips on how to optimize your online dating experience, including taking specific photos, gaming the algorithms, and paying for an upgrade.

For those who prefer offline dating, Kristin has some great advice. She encourages people to adopt a new hobby and put themselves in places where they will meet like-minded individuals. Joining social groups, online communities, and attending events that align with your interests can also be a great way to expand your social circle and potentially meet someone special. Additionally, Kristin suggests a couple of helpful books, such as Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger’s book and Have him at Hello, for more ideas on where to meet potential dates.

Whether you prefer online or offline dating, Kristin encourages everyone to think of the process as an investment into their future. By approaching dating with an open mind and a positive attitude, you increase your chances of finding the right person for you. So, take the time to get dressed, put yourself out there, and have fun!