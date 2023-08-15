SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As the new school year approaches, the National Test Prep Association hopes to provide support to parents and students preparing for the upcoming PSAT exams. David Blobaum, Director of Outreach at the National Test Prep Association, shed light on the exciting changes and challenges that students will encounter this year. For the first time ever, the PSAT will embrace a digital, adaptive format, raising questions about how students can best prepare for this transformed testing experience. With a high PSAT score potentially paving the way to a National Merit Scholarship, it’s vital for students to be armed with effective strategies.

As colleges adapt to changing admissions policies, students and parents need to be well-informed about the evolving landscape. Blobaum highlighted strategies that can help all students stand out and compete in the admissions process.

