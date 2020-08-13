Experiencing extreme FOMO? Health experts say you aren’t alone

When you think about the zoo usually you think about the cute animals you’re going to see. However, you don’t stop to think about how far you walk during your visit. Fair warning, it’s usually a lot. You wouldn’t believe how many calories you can burn taking a stroll through the zoo. Erica Hansen from the Utah Hogle Zoo says, “people don’t realize the calorie burn that goes on here, especially for those moms with young kids.”

If your chasing attractions around the zoo, or your kids, or if you’re pushing a stroller, getting your daily dose of exercise is pretty straightforward. Between 150-200 calories burned an hour pushing a stroller around Hogle Zoo, depending on the level of effort. Not many people would know, but It’s nearly a four-story elevation gain from the top to the bottom of the zoo. So skip the stair-stepper and come to the Hogle Zoo.