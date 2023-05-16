Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Pioneer Theatre Company is performing their way into Utah’s hearts with their production of The Prom. Three of the company’s stars; Celeste Rose, Mia Cherise Hall, and Anne Tolpegin were on the show today with outstanding musical performances of “Dance with You” and “The Lady’s Improving” that left our crew stunned.

Pioneer Theatre Company is hosting the Utah Premiere of the 7-Time Tony-Nominated musical smash, The Prom. The original musical is from the team that wrote Elf the Musical – this story is based on true events and continues to be extremely relevant today, especially as we approach Pride month. The story features Emma Nolan (Celeste Rose), a young lesbian living in Edgewater, Indiana and all she wants is to take her girlfriend Alyssa (Mia Cherise Hall) to the Prom. When the local PTA decides to cancel prom altogether – rather than let Emma attend – four down-on-their-luck Broadway stars step in to help Emma and open hearts and minds.

The stars that joined us today are experienced performers with talent flowing through their veins. Rose has performed Off-Broadway and around the country with this being her Pioneer Theatre Company Debut. Hall is also making her Pioneer Theatre Company Debut while having performed around the country and was a featured contestant on the reality singing competition Alter Ego.

Tolpegin has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National Tours in shows like Mamma Mia, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot, and Kinky Boots. She returns to Pioneer Theatre Company after appearing in Sweeney Todd and The Last Ship.

Take a night off and immerse yourself in the world of theater! The Prom plays now through May 27th at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on the University of Utah campus.

Tickets available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling 801-581-6961.