PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A holiday favorite comes to life on stage in the form of a magical ballet! Utah Metropolitan Ballet has been performing Jacqueline P Colledge’s version of Nutcracker for almost 40 years. This production with a live orchestra is a holiday favorite and has become a tradition for many families to enjoy together during Christmastime.

Performances are December 9-20 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. Tickets can be purchased at Umballet.org.

About Utah Metropolitan Ballet:

Utah Metropolitan Ballet is a professional ballet company comprised of dancers from all over the world. From Italy to Japan, to the prolific talent right here in Utah, these dancers bring to our state seasoned professionalism, passion, and remarkable athleticism, providing a rich and diverse tapestry of artistic expression.

Utah Metropolitan Ballet has an outreach program where they offer discounted performances for school age students. These educational performances use narration as part of the performance and offer a question and answer period after the performance.

Sponsored by Utah Metropolitan Ballet