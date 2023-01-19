SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a fun and unique way to bond with your co-workers or friends? Look no further than a therapeutic team building corporate paint party with Melissa Chipman, artist and educator.

With 8 years of experience teaching art in public schools, Melissa has decided to branch out and bring her talents to the corporate world. Her symbolic abstract art parties have become a hit among groups looking for a fun and meaningful way to connect with their colleagues.

Each party begins with four prompts for participants to choose from. Once a prompt is chosen, participants use their creativity and imagination to bring the prompt to life through a colorful and abstract painting. At the end of the party, the group gets to guess which prompt each participant chose based on their color choices and design.

Not only is a paint party a fun way to bond with coworkers and friends, it also serves as a therapeutic and meaningful experience. Participants get to know themselves and each other better while playing with paint and creating a memorable piece of art to take home.

Don’t miss out on this unique and enjoyable experience. Book your corporate paint party today and receive $25 off at https://melissachipman.com/art-classes.html.