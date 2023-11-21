SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The holidays are happening at The Shops at South Town in Sandy! Swing by to discover festive entertainment and great holiday deals.

This holiday season at The Shops at South Town you’ll not only find great deals at a variety of retailers, but fun festival holiday entertainment, and the opportunity to visit with Santa! Photos with Santa are already underway – Santa will be in the Holiday Village at Center Court now through Christmas Eve waiting to hear wishlists and take photos with the kids, the whole family and even furry family members. Pet photos are hosted on Dec 5, 12 & 19.

The Shops at South Town, in partnership with FM100.3 are hosting holiday concerts as well. Christmas Concerts begin on Black Friday with Alex Boyé and the One Voice Children’s Choir at fountain court at noon. Every Tuesday and Thursday for the following three weeks, The Shops at South Town host concerts at noon.

There’s more… The 12 days of Giving begins on Dec 4th. That means 11 $100 gift cards to give away and a grand prize of $1000 where you can nominate someone for a shopping spree to some of the amazing stores located at The Shops at South Town. Be sure to follow them on instagram @shopsouthtown for details.

More Events:

JDRF Gift Wrapping Dec 16th. Help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes with a donation and get your presents wrapped on Saturday, Dec 16th.

Utah Food Bank Food Drive that begins this week will be running through the end of January.

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar (Dec. 2-3)

Shop Local – Small Business Saturday (Nov. 25 and always) We have over 40 locally owned and Utah home grown businesses for you to support.

Start your holiday shopping now online at ShopsAtSouthTown.com.

FYI – Black Friday – The Shops at South Town open at 8:00 am until 9:00 pm on Friday, Nov 24th. Bohme is offering 25% off everything!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by The Shops at South Town.