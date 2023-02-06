Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Central Utah Ballet is creating something truly amazing! We met with artistic director, Jennie Creer-King, and choreographer, Lindsay Folkman, to see what they are up to over at CUB.

Central Utah Ballet or “CUB” focuses on syllabus based classical ballet technique and full production performances. Dancers are proficient to audition for competitive college dance programs, and professional performing, choreographing and directing professions. There is also storybook ballets, classical vintage historic ballet, and new creative works with choreographers from across the country. Central Utah Ballet has classes for classical ballet training with contemporary, modern, classical Broadway, flamenco, and theatrical supplemental classes.

Since opening the new ballet facility, Jennie said, “It’s been amazing and it’s a dream come true. We have wonderful students, incredible parents, and we have a very good program here at Central Utah Ballet.”

For the past 15 years Lindsay Folkman and Jennie Creer-King have developed a unique collaboration that beautifully marries classical ballet and contemporary styles of training. Together Lindsay Folkman and Jennie Creer-king have produced the production “Signatures” and as a result produced award winning choreography and productions. Lindsay Folkman has even won Utah’s “Best of State” in choreography for the past 8 years.

“Signatures” Performance Feb. 22nd 2023 at the Covey Center in Provo, Utah. Tickets can be purchased at coveycenter.org and are $20 a ticket. Hope to see you there!

