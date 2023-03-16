SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Charles Howell III, winner of the 2023 LIV Golf League season opener, is gearing up with his team, Crushers GC, for the second event of the season: LIV Golf TUCSON. The event will take place from March 17-19 at The Gallery Golf Club in Arizona and will be broadcast live on The CW App.

LIV Golf was founded in 2022 with the mission to modernize and supercharge the game of professional golf by expanding opportunities for players and fans. Unlike traditional golf tournaments, LIV Golf events feature teams and team captains, providing a new way to experience the game.

Howell, known by his nickname “Chucky Three Sticks,” has been a fixture in professional golf since turning pro in 2000. He has won four pro events, including the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba season opener. He will be appearing in a tournament in Tucson with Crushers GC and other teams competing to win. The event will be broadcast live on The CW App, with Friday rounds streaming exclusively. Saturday and Sunday competition will be broadcast beginning at 1pm ET.

