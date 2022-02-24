Enter to win a vacation package for two adults and two children to Oceanside, California from Salt Lake Magazine. A family-friendly and welcoming beach community in San Diego that offers the quintessential Southern California coastal experience. Sandy beaches anchored by a historic pier and picturesque harbor, plus a vibrant arts and cultural district, exciting craft food and beverage scene and charming neighborhoods invite exploration and provide unlimited possibilities for fun.

The Oceanside prize package includes a three-night, four-day stay at the brand-new Seabird Resort, which fronts the Oceanside Pier and boasts beautiful ocean estate architecture, an ocean view pool, relaxing spa and inventive cuisine. During your stay, you’ll enjoy a tour of the Oceanside coastline and its amazing sea life with Oceanside Adventures. Cap it all off with a cruise along the beach strand on a bike or surrey and a visit to the California Surf Museum to delve into the history of California’s official sport.

OCEANSIDE PRIZE PACKAGE FOR SALT LAKE MAGAZINE PROGRAM

Family-Friendly Package for 2 Adults and 2 Children including:

– Three-night stay for up to four people at The Seabird Resort

– 4 passes for Whale/Dolphin Watch Tour with Oceanside Adventures Luxury Cruises

– 4 Passes for bike or surrey rental at Wheel Fun Rentals

– 4 passes to the California Surf Museum Oceanside

– 4 passes to Oceanside Museum of Art

Approximate value: $1,200

The Seabird Resort

Opened Spring 2021, adjacent beach resorts —The Seabird Resort and Mission Pacific Hotel — bring an upscale vibe to the Oceanside coast. The new resorts are situated on 700 feet of pristine oceanfront near the historic pier and beach strand with ocean views from nearly every room.

Boasting beautiful ocean estate architecture, The Seabird Resort is a grand beachside resort, reimagined. Every aspect of The Seabird experience embodies the quintessential Southern California estate lifestyle. Along with iconic ocean views, this classic seaside resort is beautifully refined, wonderfully indulgent, and picture perfect. The resort has 226 guest rooms, including 56 suites, an expansive pool with an indoor/outdoor living room, a contemplative library, Chef Kurtis Habecker’s inventive seasonal cuisine with ingredients sourced from San Diego’s many small farms, nearly 20,000 square feet of spectacular ocean view meeting and celebration spaces, and a world-class spa offering authentic, farm-to-sea treatments. www.theseabirdresort.com

Oceanside Adventures Luxury Cruises

A luxury whale watching experience with daily cruises from Oceanside Harbor. The awe-inspiring dolphin and whale watching tours are two hours and include narration by an expert Captain and a certified naturalist. The vessel is a 50 foot beautifully equipped, one level, fast Catamaran built

by Cooper Marine in Florida. This US Coast Guard inspected Catamaran is perfect for optimal viewing during the San Diego whale watching season; they have both covered and non-covered areas and seating throughout. Get up-close and personal with the marine life we may see minutes away from Oceanside Harbor.

California Surf Museum Oceanside

The California Surf Museum Oceanside is a visitor favorite and chronicles the exciting history of surf-related sports. In addition to its permanent collection that highlights surfboards and wave riding through the years, the museum also offers many revolving exhibits each year. In its current museum-quality space, it has acquired a rare set of archives and collections gathered over more than 30 years, comprising one of the world’s richest troves of surfing history. Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oceanside Museum of Art

One of just 14 California cities to be designated a California Cultural District in 2017, Oceanside boasts an exciting and emerging arts and culture scene. The Oceanside Museum of Art is a cultural jewel located in downtown Oceanside with exhibitions that range from contemporary art, landscape painting and photography to neon sculpture and studio furniture. www.oma-online.org

Wheel Fun Rentals

Wheel Fun Rentals is located just below the Oceanside Pier. Rentals include traditional bikes, as well as surrey bike rentals that can accommodate the whole family. Bike along the beach strand or all the way to the Oceanside Harbor (10-minute ride).